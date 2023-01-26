That of eSports is a world in continuous expansion: already hugely successful overseas (especially in the USA) lately it is also making headlines in Italy and, for this reason, many companies want to ensure collaborations with main teams of the country.

One of the esports leagues is definitely to FIFA 23: there are many professional teams, including some official Serie A teams. The team Mkers is certainly among the most famous in this sense.

The well-known Dutch technology company Philips he seized the opportunity and, through an official statement, revealed his collaboration with the famous Fifa 23 eSports team.

Philips OneBlade will in fact be the main sponsor of the official uniforms of the players also in 2023. In addition, campaigns will be activated in collaboration between the company and the team directly on Twitch, as happened in 2022.

During the past year they have participated in such initiatives important personalities of sport and entertainment: among these the footballer Gaetano Castrovilli and the gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Luigi Busà.

Philips underlined the positive impact of the collaboration on the public: over 60% of a group of interviewees would have decreed the collaboration between Mkers and the Dutch company as extremely relevant for the brand.