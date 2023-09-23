The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the thick volcanic smog, which had been covering Taal Volcano in Batangas for days, had disappeared on Saturday morning, but warned of the continued threat of the volcano.

In an interview with the “Dobol B” TV channel, the director of the institute, Teresito Bakulkul, indicated a significant improvement in visibility around the Taal Volcano today, Saturday, according to the Philippine newspaper “Star” today.

“Taal Volcano is now visible, in contrast to the visibility, which was close to zero from September 21 until yesterday, with the disappearance of the fog, which was covering the crater this morning,” Bakulkul added.

“This will be a recurring threat. As long as Taal Volcano is spewing carbon dioxide, the threat will always be there,” he added. It is worth noting that Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, and the last time it erupted was in March 2022. The last major eruption was in January 2020, resulting in the displacement of more than 376,000 people.