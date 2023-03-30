Philippines: Ferry fire leaves at least 12 dead and 7 missing

At least twelve people have died, three of them minors, and seven are still missing after a fire on the night of this Wednesday on a passenger ferry in Basilan, in the southern Philippines, local authorities confirmed to EFE on Thursday.

ANDhe ship MV Lady Mary III carried 205 people when a fire whose cause is still unknown surprised the crew late Wednesday as the vessel was sailing off the coast of Baluk Baluk Island, in Basilan province, on the southern island of Mindanao.

As reported to EFE by the coordinator of the Basilan Emergency Center, Asia Bergami, at least 12 people, three of them minors, perished in the fire, while 126 passengers were rescued and taken to the island of Basilan.

Seven passengers are still missing, and the situation of the remaining 60 crew members is still unknown. He ship covered the route from Zamboanga City to Zuluand it is unknown at the moment if it could have been stranded on the Basilan coast, while it is investigated if the ferry has spilled oil into the sea as a result of the fire, as confirmed by the coast guard in a statement through social networks.

