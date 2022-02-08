The Xbox CEO has big plans for his first big exclusive from the house of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Next November, Xbox players around the world will finally be able to enjoy Starfield, Bethesda’s new generation RPG that was introduced in 2018. Being the first major exclusive for the platform after the acquisition of the studio, expectations are high for phil spencerwho wants to make Starfield the most played Bethesda title, and already has a plan to achieve it.

Phil Spencer thinks accessibility for Starfield winTaking into account the popularity that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim achieved after 10 years since its launch, Spencer’s proposal seems very complicated to fulfill, but in a recent interviewthe head of Xbox detailed his idea with a keyword: accessibility.

Using as an example the records of sales achieved by both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, Spencer explained that it was thanks to accessibility that both titles were catapulted to success, and he plans to do exactly the same with Starfield.

“I love the numbers from Forza 5 and Halo,” Spencer said. “Those are the most played titles in their respective franchises because we made them available on all possible screensthrough more business models than we’ve ever done.” In other words, Phil Spencer plans to release Starfield as accessible as possible, so that more players can enjoy it, and thus become the most played by Bethesda.

Due to the exclusivity of Starfield, the producer of Bethesda, Todd Howard, mentioned that this will allow the title to be “better”. The game will come next November 11thbut we will have more news about the project in 2022.

