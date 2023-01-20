Phil Spencer is the CEO of Microsoft Gaming and has just received the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 12th annual New York Game Awards 2023. His speech was special because it brought up one of the most controversial topics today. That’s right, he focused on the issue of criticism and the cancellation of content as a solution to different conflicts in the industries, however, he gave the perspective of him as a participant in the field.

Less than a month after the premiere of hogwarts legacy, discussions in the community become more intense, the call for a boycott is inevitable. However, gamers and developers are considering their possibilities as consumers and creators.

About Phil Spencer’s speech

It seems that Phil Spencer wanted to indirectly point to this, in his speech at the gala, in which he said the following:

“We, all of us here today, all of our teams around the world, we are all part of creating this echo effect of joy. Our creators who courageously and intentionally release their visions to the world, particularly in today’s culture of criticism and cancellation; our players who bravely and intentionally take time out to our games to rest and rejuvenate their lives; Also, business leaders. We are part of the community that has the courage to protect and nurture this collective joy.”

Source: Phil Spencer

And it is that, Phil Spencer qualified the intention of the developers along with his entire team, whose essential goal is to provide fun and joy with the titles they work on for years. Everything to deliver a quality product —in various aspects— for the players.

Phil Spencer added:

“It seems that today seeking joy is an act of defiance.”

Probably mentions it as a response to the constant criticism and demand of the different communities that aspire to know the political and ethical direction that video game companies manage in their projects. In the end, they direct them ideologically and structure their titles in a subordinate way.

However, Phil Spencer, as part of the industry, recognize the efforts of your colleagues and invites you to continue on the path of courageous creativity.

Video games that have boycott calls

On the one hand we find one of the most anticipated and in turn mostly criticized: hogwarts legacy, due to the transphobic comments of JK Rowling, the author of the narrative saga that, however, Despite not having direct involvement in the project, he will receive royalties from the video game.

On the other hand, there is also the recent success of Xbox Game Pass: High on Lifewhich falls apart, because it was reported that Justin Roiland, creator of the video game, has declared serious crimes of domestic abuse since 2020. In addition to a lawsuit for sexual harassment in 2019.

