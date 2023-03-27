The Megalopolis Environmental Commission (CAMe) reported that Phase I of atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone continues in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico. At 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, it will issue a new report.

Therefore, it is maintained vehicle restrictions until 10:00 p.m. within the Hoy No Circula program in Mexico City and municipalities in the States of Mexico.

The CAMe indicated that the measures will be maintained in order to protect the health of the population and prevent exposure to high ozone levels.

He reminded the population to stay informed about air quality and avoid exercising outdoors between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The CAMe explained that the Air Quality Monitoring System of Mexico City reported that the anticyclonic circulation will persist, affecting the center of the country.

In addition, the accompanying air mass has low moisture content, which has resulted in clear skies to mid-morning this Monday and part of the afternoon.

According to the report, the wind will present low intensity, from 5 to 8 km/h until 4:00 p.m. and will oscillate from 7 to 13 km/h in the following hours.

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis mentioned that these meteorological conditions will promote the stagnation of ozone precursor pollutants and its formation, causing air quality from Bad to Very Bad.

Avoid doing civic, cultural and recreational activities, as well as avoiding exercising outdoors between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Suspend any outdoor activity organized by public or private institutions, between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is recommended to postpone outdoor events, sporting, cultural or massive shows, scheduled between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is recommended not to smoke, especially in enclosed spaces.

Movement restrictions

This Monday March 27 they will have to stop driving from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 2 .

. Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 1 whose last numerical digit is 0, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8 as well as those whose license plate consists only of letters .

as well as those whose . Vehicles for private use with check hologram 0 and 00yellow gummed, finish plate 5 and 6 .

The CAMe warned that units that do not carry a verification hologram must also circulate, such as old, demonstration or transfer vehicles, new ones, those with a tourist pass, foreign plates or plates formed by letters, the same restriction applies to them as to vehicles that carry hologram “2”.

In addition, there is a restriction on the circulation of 50 percent of the LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose registration ending is PAR.

Also, the taxis with a verification hologram “1” or “2” that must stop circulating according to the provisions indicated above will apply the restriction to circulation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.