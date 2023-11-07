Pharmacies | A Helsinki pharmacy went bankrupt and closed its doors

Bankruptcies of pharmacies are quite rare.

Helsinki Kallio’s pharmacy, located on Siltasaarenkatu in Hakaniemi, was declared bankrupt at the end of October and closed. Among other things, Suomen Asiakastieto reports on the filing of bankruptcy.

According to HS information, the pharmacy has been filed for bankruptcy by the taxman.

In general, the pharmacy industry has been considered solvent. Recently, efforts have been made to limit the income of pharmacists, among other things, by the previous government. By decree of the Government, the drug tax was changed at the beginning of the year.

Pharmacist Inari Kaila tells HS that the reasons behind Kallio’s pharmacy’s financial difficulties are not common. “I think the pharmacy is functional. Financial reasons are of course one thing, but the decisive factor is personal reasons”, says Kaila.

This one in January–June of the year, the EBITDA of 4 percent of pharmacies in Finland was negative, i.e. expenses exceeded income. In addition to the cut in direct income, general inflation and, for example, the rise in rents and wages have also contributed to the decline of pharmacy operations.

There is also competition in the industry. For example, opposite Kallio’s pharmacy in Ympyrätalo, at Siltasaarenkatu 18, there is another, Hakaniemi’s pharmacy.

The rock the pharmacy is alone among the most traditional in Helsinki. The traditional pharmacy that last operated in the Arena building was founded in 1915.

Originally, Kallio’s pharmacy operated on Agricolankatu at the corner of Karhupuisto. It was the 14th licensed pharmacy in Helsinki. Due to the wartime medicine shortage, the pharmacy was only opened three years after its establishment in 1918.

Over the course of centuries and decades, pharmacists have been pharmacists Richard Björksten, Gunnar Gummerus, Patrick Gothóniand Timo Pesonen. From Agricolankatu, Kallio’s pharmacy traveled via Viidennen Linja to its current location in 2000. Since 2015, Inari Kaila worked as the last pharmacist at Siltasaarenkatu 11, in the former Pohjola office space.

Correction November 7, 2023 at 12:13: Corrected the year when Kaila started as a pharmacist at the Kallio pharmacy.