Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its results for the financial year 2020-21. The group recorded consolidated revenues of 4.725 billion euros globally, up by 4.3% compared to the previous year. Turnover is split between 3.306 billion for brand drugs (+ 4.8%) and 1.419 billion for generics (+ 2.9%). The leadership position in the cardio-metabolic area confirmed, which produced revenues of 2.067 billion, equal to 44% of the total revenues of the group, and significant growth in the chronic venous disease area, with a significant increase in the sales of Daflon * (+ 13.6%, 473 million compared to 440 million 2019-20). Also recorded significant growth of approximately 35% in the oncology division thanks to the acquisition of Agios Pharmaceuticals in April 2021, with revenues of 604 million compared to 448 million in 2018-19.

This greater investment, fully in line with the group’s strategy – highlights a note – is reflected in the 7 drugs now available in the oncology area. Servier, who has decided to make the fight against cancer a priority, starting from the financial year 2020-21 ha allocated more than half of its R&D budget to this area. The ambition of the group is to become a recognized actor also in the oncology field, in particular in the treatment of some types of cancer for which there is an important therapeutic need. In this context, Italy, where Servier has been present since 1972 with a total of 416 employees, confirms its performance of the previous year, ranking 4th globally by turnover, recording revenues of 165 million euros, with over 1 , 5 million patients treated with Servier drugs. “During this last year the Servier group in Italy has grown despite the difficult context that is still putting the whole world to the test today, continuing to produce and distribute its drugs for the benefit of patients, while ensuring the health and safety of patients. his employees – he declares Gilles Renacco, President Servier in Italy – These are important results, obtained thanks to our daily commitment, passion and enthusiasm, for which I thank all the employees of the Servier group in Italy“.

The 2020-21 results demonstrate the group’s strength and confirm its ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, the note continues. Servier has set strategic goals for 2025 to improve its performance and also to continue investing in therapeutic progress for the benefit of patients. The group’s ambition is to reach a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion euros in 2025, an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 1.3 billion and launch a new molecular entity every 3 years, including one by 2025, and generate 1 billion in oncology revenue.