The Italian tournament dedicated to League of Legends, the summer split of the PG Nationals, enters the hot phase with the start of the play-offs of the competition, broadcast on the Twitch channel PG_Esports_LoL. From here the finalists who will compete for the Italian title on August 7 will be chosen. Clashing for the chance to compete in the main event will be Macko, Cyberground Gaming, aNc Outplayed and Atleta Esport. In the first match Macko and Cyberground Gaming will compete to access the final, while the other finalist team will be decreed on July 31, when the winners of the match between aNc Outplayed and Atleta Esport will face the loser of the first match. The finalists will also represent Italy at the European Masters, the most important competition in League of Legends at the continental level. PG Esports, in fact, has decided to celebrate the last appointment of the summer season with a live viewing party organized on the occasion of the final on 7 August, which will be held starting at 6 pm at the Combo Milano, in via Ripa di Porta Ticinese 83. The casters and official analysts of the tournament will be present, Giulia ‘Juniper’ Migliore, Silverio ‘Deidara’ Masi and Gabriele ‘Wolcat’ Catterin. The event will be free, but who will be accredited with Eventbritewill receive a free Hextech chest (while stocks last).