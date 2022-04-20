PG Esports announces that it will be present at Napoli Comicon 2022 from 22 to 25 April, with a dedicated area and a panel on the main stage part of the Twitch In My Shoes format, where we will talk about diversity, inclusivity and video games. As for Esport, the main attraction will be the Tormenta Circuitthe set of competitions of League of Legends open to all non-professional players, which will culminate with the final of the Baron event on April 25th. Amateur players will have 20 gaming stations at their disposal to challenge each other at the MOBA and test their skills even in a live competition. Specifically, the Tormenta Circuit, flagship of the non-professional scene supported by Riot Games, is structured on three levels: the first is called Herald and includes all online tournaments organized by the communities and supported by PG. Just higher we find Dragon, the container of all the online matches on a monthly basis organized directly by PG Esports while, Baron, the highest level, gives the highest number of points ever and includes all the competitions that include a final phase from I live. On Sunday 24 April, the fair will turn into the arena where the teams will clash for the elimination phase, while the final of the Baron will be on Monday 25 April from 2 pm, with the comment of the casters Juannetti and AceRoxas. For those who cannot be present directly at the event, it will still be possible to attend the final on the Twitch PG_Esports_LoL channel, thus allowing everyone to support their favorite team, even from a distance.

PG Esports, a solid reality in the competitive gaming sector for some time now, now aims to embark on a new path to broaden its horizons and get in touch with gaming at 360 °. With this in mind, the panel entitled “Communication and entertainment 2.0: when social media is for everyone”, will be inserted, on 23 April from 3 to 4 pm, within the Twitch In My Shoes format, which will animate the main stage in Naples Comicon. During the show they will be gutted issues related to diversity in relation to the world of video games, a subject very dear especially to the younger generations. Special guests of the appointment will be Roberta Sorge, alias Ckibe, streamer and Twitch Ambassador, Nennella Esposito, known Drag Queen and content creator and Josephine Signorelli, aka Fumettibrutti, cartoonist and activist known for her works that interpret the disillusionment of the generation to which she belongs. , in the daily confrontation with reality. The panel will be moderated by Emilio Cozzi, journalist and author, gaming and technology expert.