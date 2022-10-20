To counter the expensive fuels and give breath to the Italians, the Government has decided to extend the cut of excise duties momentary of 30 cents on petrol and diesel from 31 October to 18 November 2022thanks to an Interministerial Decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance of the outgoing government.

Cutting excise gasoline until

The cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel remains in effect until November 18 2022. The discount on fuels is 30 cents. Government intervention briefly reported i prices to the distributor under the threshold of 2 euros per literbut with the growing international tensions and the announced Russian oil embargopetrol and diesel have returned to cost around 2 euros per liter, despite the cut in excise duties. The intervention was also extended to methane for which the excise duty has gone to zero and the VAT has been reduced to 5%.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Petrol and diesel prices without excise duty

In practical terms, despite the discount applied by the Government, Italian motorists continue to suffer the expensive fuelswith the prices of gasoline and diesel close to the threshold of 2 euros per liter.

Today, despite the discount, a liter of petrol costs 17% more compared to the same period in 2021, while diesel has risen over 25% on an annual basis, with the cost of filling up by more than that 20 euro. A family spends today 515 euros more per year for refueling, without considering the indirect effects on retail prices (85% of goods sold in Italy travel by road).

Petrol and diesel continue to cost over 2 euros per liter, despite the cut in excise duties

Recall that before the outbreak of the war and with the cost of oil a 100 dollars a barrellike the current prices, the average prices of gasoline and diesel in self mode were slightly above the 1,500 euros per liter.

Antitrust on expensive fuel

On expensive fuels in recent months, theAntitrust which, following the numerous complaints received, together with the Finance Police has notified detailed requests for information to the major oil companies.

The objective of the Antitrust Authority (Agcm) was to investigate the reasons for these increases and, if necessary, to evaluate the existence of spaces for a possible intervention limited only to the hypothesis of a possible violation of the rules on abuse dominant position or restrictive agreements on competition.

The Antitrust and the Rome Prosecutor’s Office investigate the expensive fuel

The company also investigated expensive fuels Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome which in recent months has opened a file against unknown persons, to assess the existence of any hypothesis of crime and to identify the dynamics of increases in the cost of petroleum products at the pump.

You might also be interested in these contents

Updated petrol, diesel, methane and LPG prices

Excise duties on fuels, real price of petrol and diesel

How to save on fuel

What do you think? Take a jump on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Petrol diesel prices, cut in excise duties until November 18 comes from newsauto.it.

#Petrol #diesel #prices #cut #excise #duties #November