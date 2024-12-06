A quick promotion back to the second Bundesliga, more transparency and greater support for women’s football – with these major goals, former national player Christian Träsch had himself nominated as a presidential candidate at FC Ingolstadt on Thursday evening. The 37-year-old was not given much chance of overthrowing founding president Peter Jackwerth, who had been in office for 20 years. In the battle vote at the general meeting, Träsch received 313 of the 779 votes cast, i.e. a good 40 percent.

The current executive committee, which, in addition to Jackwerth, consists of Andreas Mayr and Christoph Heckl, was elected as a bloc. In advance, Jackwerth was surprised that the Ingolstadt native and former Schanzer player Träsch (2017 to 2019) had not sought a conversation before announcing his candidacy. Immediately before the election, the active fan scene spoke out in favor of Jackwerth, the reason being, among other things, that Träsch lacked the experience and probably also the financial means to run a club. Ingolstadt is in seventh place in the third division before the 17th matchday table and hosts Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday (2 p.m.).