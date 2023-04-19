Mark Vito He has become one of the most popular characters on social networks in recent hours after the radical physical change that he showed just months after separating from Keiko Fujimori. His new appearance made comments and jokes about a possible entry into “This is war” quickly begin to grow, so even some show business programs spoke about this possibility.

One of them was the Magaly Medina show, which communicated directly with Peter Fajardo, producer of the reality show, to talk about these suggestions. The person in charge of “EEG” assured that she would have no problems with her admission, but this would be evaluated by the directors of América TV. “She is a very controversial character, very beloved,” she stated.

