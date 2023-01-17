Peskov said that Putin does not intend to announce a new wave of mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to announce a new wave of mobilization. This was stated by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

Earlier, there were suggestions on the network that the head of state could allegedly announce a new wave of partial mobilization, as well as change the status of a special military operation in Ukraine.

“These are all rumors. Do not listen to them,” a Kremlin spokesman denied the relevant reports, answering a journalist’s question.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. Subsequently, Putin confirmed the completion of partial mobilization in the country, saying that “it is completed, the end is set.”

According to the head of state, there is no need for a second wave of mobilization, since only 150,000 of the 300,000 mobilized are in the special operation zone, while the rest are in reserve.