Hundreds of protesters, hooded and equipped with shields, clashed with police in Peru’s capital Lima. This is yet another episode of violence after the refusal of parliamentarians to give the green light to early elections. The procession, which began as a popular celebration, degenerated into a clash between a hooded group and riot police in the streets of the city. One person died as a result of serious injuries: this is the first victim of the protests in Lima. The protesters are asking for the elections to be brought forward to 2023, a request also made by the interim president Dina Boluarte and rejected for now by Parliament.



