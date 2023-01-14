





01:59 The president of Peru apologized to the population for the management she has given to the crisis, which has left almost 50 people dead. The president refuses to resign. © France 24

In Peru, protests against President Dina Boluarte intensify and leave around 50 dead. The president apologized to the citizens for the handling that she has given to the crisis, but she ruled out resigning from her position as more and more citizens are demanding of her. In addition, in the south of the country the blockades are worsening, the protesters call for new general elections.