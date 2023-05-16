The Government of Peru affirmed this Monday that the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, have shown “once again his attitude contrary to the principles and values ​​that govern democratic coexistence in the region”having reiterated his rejection of the administration of President Dina Boluarte.

In a statement broadcast on television, the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, remarked that These principles “are embodied in the Charter of the Organization of American States and in the Inter-American Democratic Charter, particularly with regard to the defense of democracy, which constitutes an obligation that binds all of our States.”.

Gervasi emphasized that López Obrador’s position of not handing over the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru “is a manifestation of the level of negligence with which he guides his actions abroad” and added that Petro, having referred to The Peruvian Attorney General has demonstrated “her non-recognition of the independence and constitutional autonomy that the Prosecutor’s Offices have within the framework of a democratic system.”

The Government of Peru has denounced on several occasions the “interference” of the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, in internal affairs, since the president criticized the eviction of hundreds of protesters in a university in Lima in January and accused the Peruvian police of “marching as Nazis” in the context of the anti-government protests that swept the country between December and March.

