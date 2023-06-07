In recent weeks, rumors have intensified regarding the imminent announcement of an alleged Persona 3 remake and now a new clue has apparently arrived, this time directly from Atlus. The Japanese house in fact a few hours ago has updated ago the P3RE web domain (the probable acronym of “Persona 3 Remake”).

This discovery was shared by the Persona Central portal, which noticed some changes to the page in question made its own today, June 7, 2023as we can see in the image below.

Also, the portal was moved from Onamae’s servers to Amazon’san operation that was also done for that of “P5T” (Persona 5 T, a possible spin-off or re-release of the last game in the series) and all the others from Atlus.

As Persona Central points out, the studio usually officially presents its games a few days after changing the nameserver of related domains. For example, the same happened with Persona Q2, Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight & Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Catherine: Full Body and Persona 5 Royal. In short, the reveal of Persona 3 Remake could really be imminent.

We recall that in April a possible gameplay video of the Persona 3 remake appeared on the net, while according to the latest rumors the game will be announced on the stage of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, which will be broadcast at 19:00 Italian on June 11, 2023 , which means that the announcement could be very imminent.