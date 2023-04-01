Person | Markku Ellala, the king of Sastamala, suddenly decided to sell everything and move to a rental triangle – Now he tells how the “change of power” happened

Markku Ellala is the former king of Sastamala, known for example from the Madventures Suomi series. Then there was a change of power, which he talks about openly in this story.

Markku Ellala lived in his palace like a king, until suddenly he decided to sell almost all of his possessions. Now the former king of Sastamala tells why he wanted to give up his crown and return to his roots.

“This one you probably remember”, he says Markku Ellala and points to a gilded tin box. On its sides are smiling nobles of the Baroque period with braided hairstyles and dresses.

And I remember. I remember that less than three years ago the box stood out on top of a vitrine lined with orchids, with golden vines. It was one of the objects that decorated Ellala’s former home, a royal palace designed by her herself in the middle of the fields of Pirkanmaa.