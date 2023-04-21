‘Perlazinho’, protagonist of the memes of the triumph of Millionaires in Uruguay

In addition to the importance of the win for the Copa Sudamericana campaign, Millonarios had a great second half at the Campeón del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, where they beat Peñarol 0-2.

The road to victory in Uruguay was opened by Elvis Perlaza, one of the most criticized players in the blue squad, but in whom Alberto Gamero has complete confidence.

The full-back teamed up with Mackalister Silva after recovering a ball in the Peñarol area and scored the first goal of the match.

The memes celebrate Perlaza’s goal and Millos’ victory

After the resounding victory, the fans celebrated Perlaza’s performance with memes. One of them even compared him to the historic Cafu, two-time world champion…

These are some of the memes left by the party:

