‘Perlazinho’, protagonist of the memes of the triumph of Millionaires in Uruguay

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)
Gaston Britos. efe
Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)
The blues beat Peñarol and are leaders of group F of the Copa Sudamericana.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In addition to the importance of the win for the Copa Sudamericana campaign, Millonarios had a great second half at the Campeón del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, where they beat Peñarol 0-2.
The road to victory in Uruguay was opened by Elvis Perlaza, one of the most criticized players in the blue squad, but in whom Alberto Gamero has complete confidence.
The full-back teamed up with Mackalister Silva after recovering a ball in the Peñarol area and scored the first goal of the match.
The memes celebrate Perlaza’s goal and Millos’ victory
After the resounding victory, the fans celebrated Perlaza’s performance with memes. One of them even compared him to the historic Cafu, two-time world champion…
These are some of the memes left by the party:
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Perlazinho #protagonist #memes #triumph #Millionaires #Uruguay
Leave a Reply