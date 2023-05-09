Peridotthe new game from Nianticthe creators of Pokémon GO, is available from today, May 9, 2023, on iOS and Android: therefore let’s see the gameplay trailer and some images of this particular title, which aims to give life to virtual pets in augmented reality.

It starts from the now consolidated experience of Niantic in the AR field, given the precedents of Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom, among others, but evidently very different results are achieved, given that in this case it is a matter of creating a relationship with virtual creatures, that can be viewed in reality through the screen of mobile devices.

In some respects, it is a sort of exponential evolution of the Tamagotchi, but with much wider implications.

Peridot requires you to take care of fantastic creatures which can become a sort of pets, but with particularly imaginative and colorful shapes. The idea is to recreate the relationship with real pets but transported in a fantastic context, with strange but always very nice and pleasant creatures.

Again we are at move into the real worldwith the game tracking our location through maps and technology typical of Niantic, going in search of these creatures that are called “Dot”, short for Peridot.

Once we get close to one of these creatures, we will be able to see it on the smartphone screen in augmented reality and it will be possible to interact with it in various ways.

Peridot is therefore available from today on iOS through Apple App Store and on android through Google Play Store: being a free-to-play, the download is free for everyone.