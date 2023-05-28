‘Cucumber’ It has become one of the most acclaimed entries from the cast of Jorge Benavides. His funny occurrences have enhanced each sequence made in the program. A few days ago, an audio of the comedian singing the song “I’m everything for you” went very viral on social networks and has caused even the interpreter herself, pilena flower, want to meet the comedian. Due to this, Benavides was encouraged to recreate the last festival held at the San Marcos Stadium, where his new ‘jale’ acted as sound engineer.

Due to the continuous failures that the ‘show’ presented, ‘Cucumber’ He comes out to the front to provide a solution to all the problems raised. The comedian takes the microphone from his classmates and ends up singing the musical hit by the Peruvian artist, which causes all of his classmates to start dancing.