If you think football is the favorite sport of Pep Guardiola, you are wrong! Or if you’re not mistaken, it’s not the only one anyway! In fact, the coach is great golf enthusiast, who loves to practice in his spare time. Think that he also practices it virtually with simulators. In 2012 he participated in the edition of Ryder Cup renamed by the media “The Miracle of Medinah” on the invitation of Jose Maria Olazabalhis compatriot.