According to the World Health Organization (WHO) at least a billion people15 percent of the global population, in a disabled condition. In the our country si reckon they are about 3 million and 100 thousand people with severe limitations which prevent them from carrying out their usual daily activities, for example washing, dressing, shopping, preparing meals, taking medicines. Often vThey live alone and in conditions of vulnerability; the services they are dedicated scarce; the familiesmore and more difficult, they must make up for the shortcomings of national and local institutions. in a nutshell, the analysis made by the National Observatory on health in the Italian regions, which is based at the Catholic University in Rome, on the occasion of the International day of persons with disabilitieswhich occurs the December 3rd, launched in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly to promote their rights and well-being. The theme chosen this year the role of innovation and technologies in promoting full inclusion in society on an equal basis with others, improving for example access to health, education, work, to a life as autonomous as possible. Rights sanctioned by UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilitiesbut often still disregarded.