The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced the launch of its first awareness campaign for the year 2024 under the slogan “Know Your Law.”

The campaign aims to focus on raising awareness of the new Law No. 57 of 2023, compared to the current Law No. 7 of 1999, the provisions of which still apply to the current insured who subscribed to the Authority before October 31, 2023.

Dr. Maysaa Rashid Ghadeer, Director of the Government Communications Office, confirmed that the Authority gives great importance to the process of raising awareness for the target groups of the law, in order to provide them with all the information that enables them to understand their insurance position, when they wish to make any decisions related to social insurance and what their eventual outcome will be. An end-of-service gratuity or retirement pension.

She said that awareness of the laws implemented by the Authority is an urgent necessity because these laws have a direct impact on the professional, employment and living path of the insured and retirees, all the way to those entitled to a pension, which requires the insured to be familiar with all the information related to these laws in order to achieve the maximum possible benefit from the insurance benefits provided by the pension laws. Federal, and hence we call on all beneficiaries of these laws and those registered under the umbrella of the Authority to follow the awareness programs and campaigns implemented by the Authority and whose outcomes are published in the media and social media channels.

The Authority’s launch of the first campaign for this year reflects its keenness to raise awareness of the new law, the launch of which was announced at the end of last year, and its application to new entrants to employers covered by the Authority from October 31, 2023, and to compare the articles contained therein with the current Law No. 7 of the year 1999, the provisions of which still apply to the insured who subscribed to the Authority before this date.

The Authority pointed out the importance of the groups covered by both laws not mixing their texts or the scope of their application, as the Authority noted, through the initial evaluation of the interaction of customers with the published news about the new Law No. 7 of 2023, that there is a kind of confusion and an inability to distinguish between the rules regulating the process of subjection and inclusion. For all legal professionals, the Authority has chosen for this campaign the slogan “Know Your Law” with the aim of urging the insured to investigate, research and learn about the law subject to its provisions and the rules and provisions related to it. The awareness means issued by the campaign will include publishing press releases and social media posts, producing videos, Implementing awareness-raising workshops, raising awareness through e-mail registered with employers at the Authority, live broadcast programs on Instagram, awareness programs on radio and television, competitions, and others.

The Authority urges all groups targeted by awareness to interact with the campaign materials and to share with the Authority all comments and inquiries through any of the Authority’s channels, whether through the call center on 80010 or the communication channels on the unified account on Instagram, X, and Facebook GPSSAAE, or through electronic chat on the website. Authority or customer happiness centers.