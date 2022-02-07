Penalties Jari Aarnio was released from prison

Probation precedes parole.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnio got out of jail last weekend.

The penitentiary calculated he transferred him to supervised probation pending impending parole.

The matter is confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat by Aarnio’s lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi.

Probation is possible up to six months before being released on parole or serving a full prison sentence.

During supervised probation, the prisoner is monitored electronically with a footrest or other means. He is required to be drug-free and to comply with other conditions imposed on him.

Jari Aarnio is serving half of the 13-year prison sentence he received for the first time. He is due to be released on parole in June.

Aarnio’s imprisonment came from, among other things, serious drug and official crimes.

Helsinki the court of appeal acquitted Aarnio last Friday of murder charges Volkan Ünsalin in a lawsuit related to assassination.

According to Leppiniemi, the time of access to probation was due to the acquittal of the Court of Appeal.

“It looks like the Penitentiary was waiting for this solution. Otherwise, it would have been possible for Aarnio to have his probation already in December, ”says Leppiniemi.

The most recent lawsuit was about whether Aarnio knowingly failed to prevent the underworld’s assassination in 2003 and whether the act was worthy of a murder conviction.

According to the acquittal, Aarnio had no special legal obligation to prevent the murder, even though he knew the plot in advance.

According to the Court of Appeal, Aarnio had no information that the victim was in immediate danger of death. He did not seem to know where and when or how the murder was to take place.

Aarnio was the first to report on his probation MTV.