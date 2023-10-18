Nothing was kept silent. Rodrigo González decided to refer to the criticism that Giacomo Bocchio has been receiving from former participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After serious accusations of Josi Martinezwho called him homophobic and transphobic, now Ximena Hoyos He came forward to say that the attitude of the jury of Latin He did not think it was the right one and that the comments he made about his participation in the program seemed outrageous.

Now ‘Peluchín’ used the latest edition of ‘Love and fire’ to release several infidelities that former students and former co-workers of the cook told him through social networks. “What people who have worked with Giacomo Bocchio or who have been a student of Giacomo Bocchio (tell me) is that he is not Mr. Sympathy, that is not how you see him on TV at all. He is much more serious, much drier with people…, but from there to spoiled, to vindictive, to homophobic, transphobic, is another topic. Seriously yes, dry too, he is not the joy of the block nor the prettiest or friendliest in the neighborhood, less. But he is a professional in what he does, demanding, as a teacher he is also like that.”said the Willax Television host.

What problem did Mónica Zevallos and Giacomo Bocchio have?

Monica Zevallos He prepared a dish of chicken pâté with bacon and pork in black beer. However, she had a clash of words with Giacomo when he gave her several tips for her preparation.

“Turn up the heat all the way and with the residual water it finishes cooking while you do this here,” said Bocchio. “Are you sure?” Monica responded. “Completely,” Giacomo said with a smile. “I don’t know, you would have to ask a chef,” said Zevallos, which generated the judge’s expression of astonishment. “Here it is,” Nelly intervened, pointing to Giacomo.

Why did Giacomo Bocchio fight with Fiorella Cayo?

Giacomo Bocchio had a harsh exchange with Fiorella Cayo during ‘The Great Chef’. And the judge got angry when he was reviewing one of her preparations, however, the actress did not hesitate to respond, which generated a tense moment.

“Fiorella, are you a teacher? And when you teach a student, do you like him to refute you, question you, ask you? Or do you prefer that he listen to the information you are giving him? When you tell him: ‘Get up foot up to here.’ That’s the indication,” said the prominent tacneño chef with obvious annoyance. After that, Fell answered. “But I do like that he tells me what he feels and what he thinks,” she said. “But we are allowing it. You don’t know how to listen, Fiorella. I am not going to continue insisting on you. Let people draw their conclusions at home,” added Giacomo Bocchio with obvious discomfort.