Rodrigo Gonzalez He only had words of praise for the influencer Flavia Laos the afternoon of this December 16 in “Love and fire”. In recent weeks, the model has been accumulating recognition due to her appearance on the Netflix reality show “Too hot to handle”, which she filmed exactly one year ago.

In the episodes of the show, Austin Palao’s couple can be heard perfectly fluent in English, a fact that has attracted attention, since, to date, they had not been heard to speak the foreign language so fluently. This reason caused great surprise in Rodrigo González, who wondered how the influencer had managed to learn the language so well.

What did Rodrigo González say about Flavia Laos?

“She will be able to earn the figure of 200,000 dollars, no wonder I also become bilingual. Have you seen the ease with which she comes off her?”, said the popular ‘Peluchín’.

Immediately, Gigi Miter indicated that her student training in Peru was what allowed Flavia to be able to instruct herself in this subject. “But she studied at a school that teaches that language perfectly,” said the presenter.

This was the presentation of Flavia Laos in “Too hot to handle”

Flavia Laos arrives on the island where “Too hot to handle” was filmed in the fourth episode of the reality show and is introduced as a carefree Latina girl who is willing to captivate her classmates on the show with her charms. The model is introduced as the ‘temptation’ that she arrives at the house where the boys reside.

Since his admission, he fixes his attention on Seb, a young man who is married to Kayla. Because she wants her attention, she requests a romantic date with him, but it doesn’t turn out as she expected.

“Seb is beautiful, I want to rip his clothes off (…) I’m not good at following the rules, but I’m playing with fire. I don’t get ‘no’ for an answer. I go for it, he will be mine and he will fall in love with me, ”Flavia maintains in the fourth chapter of the production.

Flavia Laos recorded the reality show “Too hot to handle” in 2021. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix/Broadcast

Flavia Laos announces her Netflix debut

From Peru to the world! The reality girl announced, through her social platforms, that she was very happy about a new project that she had been a part of. It was her debut on Netflix with the production “Too hot to handle”, in which she had to live together with other celebrities of different nationalities in a tropical destination.

“The wait is finally over! Prepare that court. Now you can see me on “Too hot to handle” starting today December 7 on Netflix”, she wrote in a post he made on Instagram.

Flavia Laos announces Netflix reality show. Photo: @flavialaosu/Instagram

What is the series “Too hot to handle” about?

Netflix’s cohabitation reality show follows a group of single influencers who live together on an island paradise for a month. They can relate, talk, have romantic dates and even fall in love; however, they are prohibited from having sexual relations with each other.

Whoever finds true love without becoming sexually involved will win the $100,000 prize.