Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, who attacked the husband of the US House of Representatives, was armed with a hammer. This is reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to police information.

At the same time, the article does not specify the details of the injuries received by the 82-year-old spouse of Pelosi, but notes that he will be able to “fully recover” from the attack.

The attack on the husband of the speaker of the US House of Representatives became known earlier in the day. An attacker broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco and attacked Paul Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi was out of town at the time of the attack.

In August, a California court sentenced Pelosi’s wife to one day of hard labor and a fine of about $6,800 for drunk driving that resulted in an accident. The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of the charges against him. As a result, the Napa County court sentenced him to five days in prison, four of which were credited to him, and the last was commuted to eight hours of community service in the same court.

Pelosi was also sentenced to three years in prison, ordered to attend a three-month course on the dangers of drunk driving, and his car, according to the sentence, was equipped with a breath test device.

On June 24, Paul Pelosi was charged.

The incident happened on May 29th. Then Paul Pelosi was arrested in California for drunk driving. The man was charged with two state traffic violations at once.