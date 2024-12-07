Pellegrini He was not at all satisfied with what happened at the conclusion of Betis – Barcelona, ​​specifically with the way in which his team sealed just one point with everything they had created in terms of chances against none other than the LaLiga leader EA Sports. For the Chilean, he missed an important opportunity to hit the table against the best team in the competition, and he believes that the lack of aim was one of the main reasons why Betis ended up only scoring a draw. when in his opinion they deserved the victory.

«I think we lost two points. I’m leaving bitter with the result. We generated four very clear scoring chances. We deserved to have won widely. I don’t care what team we play against but how my team plays. We failed to finish the chances,” said Pellegrini, very self-critical in this sense: “Barcelona did very little, once, and the second goal I don’t know if it was offside by centimeters. We had dominance, arrivals and the tension that is needed in these games,” he stressed.

Beyond believing that things should have gone better much earlier, Pellegrini did not put any blinders on himself when he acknowledged that “today we played a very complete game in terms of performance. Barcelona reached the goal very little. Fran (Vieites) made practically no interventions and their goalkeeper made many. It is not easy to create so many chances for a team like Barça. We conceded two goals and scored two. “I was very happy with the team’s performance and very bitter with the result,”

The green and white coach did want to point out about the great effort of his team against Flick’s Barcelona: «Yes, without a doubt, such action was urgently needed. The team was aggressive and offensive as it was until the FIFA break, with seven games without losing and victories against Atlético de Madrid or Osasuna. As I said, we didn’t achieve the chances we created but in terms of performance, I’m happy, a game like today’s should serve to regain confidence and start adding three points at a time,” he stressed. Regarding the physical problems reported by Rui Silva at the beginning that forced the Portuguese to stay out, Vieites being finally chosen, he commented the following: »He already came with better discomforts. He felt greater pain and let’s see what the review says of the doctors, whether it is short or long. There’s a Christmas break coming up and we have Fran and Adrián as replacements, which is ideal. At least for a couple of weeks it will have,” he clarified.