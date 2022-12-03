Albert Einsten Hospital reports that the former player has responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized for reassessment of chemotherapy against colon cancer. Former player Pelé, 82 years old, has shown a good response to treatment against a respiratory infection, and his state of health remains stable, “not showing any worsening in the condition in the last 24 hours”, informed the medical bulletin released this Saturday afternoon (03/12).

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Tuesday for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. On Friday, the medical bulletin pointed out that Pelé has a respiratory infection.

The tumor was removed on September 4, 2021. Since then, the King of Football has undergone chemotherapy treatment, with regular trips to the hospital.

This Saturday’s medical bulletin was signed by doctors Fabio Nasri, geriatrician and endocrinologist, Rene Gansl, oncologist and Miguel Cendoroglo Neto, both from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and also by the Director-Superintendent of Medical and Hospital Services of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

On Wednesday, ESPN released the information that Pelé had arrived at the hospital after presenting with swelling in the body and in mental confusion.

This Saturday, Folha de S. Paulo said that the chemotherapy treatment that the former player was undergoing was interrupted, because the drugs would no longer work to stop the growth of metastases. With that, according to the publication, a phase of palliative care would have been started, aiming to control pain and discomfort.

Support Messages

In this Friday’s match between Brazil and Cameroon in the World Cup, a huge flag was opened in the stadium in Qatar with the phrase in English: “Pelé, get well soon”.

In one of Doha’s modern buildings, an electronic panel also recalls the greatness of the greatest soccer star.

FIFA also paid tribute during the World Cup, with drones lighting up the sky with the message “Pelé, get well soon” and after representing the image of a shirt with the number 10. The video was posted on the official page of the entity on twitter.

On Thursday, Pelé’s Instagram profile published a photo with a thank you for another tribute in Qatar.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.”

On social networks, several personalities have expressed support for the former player. One of them, footballer Kylian Mbappé from the France national team. “Pray for the King [Ore pelo rei]”, wrote Mbappé on Twitter. The post received thousands of likes.

“Strength, King Pele! Praying and rooting for his recovery!”, posted Brazil striker Rodrygo Goes.

The Twitter of the Santos team, where Pelé played and shone, published the message “It’s the whole world wishing you well and together with you, King Pelé!”

Pelé’s hospitalization is one of the most commented subjects on Twitter having, at the end of this Saturday afternoon, more than 243 thousand mentions.

md (EBC, ots)