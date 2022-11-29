Pelé: he would sell his collection vehicles to pay for his medical treatments

According to the Tork portal, Pelé He is in a very complicated health situation and despite the fortune he came to obtain in his soccer career, has decided to preside over some of its luxuries since he couldn’t enjoy them and he could also use the money to stabilize his economic situation in relation to the payment of their treatments.

Also read: Diego Maradona: the eternal memory, two years after his death.

The portal assured that Pelé would have opted for sell all your luxury cars. Among these, his first car (a Volkswagen Beetle that would have been a gift from the brand to the player at the age of 16) which, according to what they say, could exceed the value of $500,000 at auction.

📍 DATA: Pelé’s first car was a Volkswagen Beetle (beetle) that a dealership gave him as a gift in 1956, when he was 16 years old and already broke it in Santos pic.twitter.com/BgcXHv3rEi — Ramón ❁ (@_Don_Ramon_) May 30, 2022

Pele is already 81 and is going through an illness that has all soccer fans worried. It is speculated that the reason for the sale was to pay for his treatment expenses.

Pelé has been one of the greatest soccer players in all of Brazil, he was one of those who made the most fortune at that time, although this does not compare with the current money that Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi receive.

Now “King Pelé” hopes to recover soon from his illness and go out into the public eye again to cheer up his thousands of fans and all those who appreciate soccer, since he is one of the most talented of all time.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

SPORTS WRITING

More news