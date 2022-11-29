Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pelé: he would sell his collection vehicles to pay for his medical treatments

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pele

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.

Photo:

Sebastiao Moreira. efe

Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.

The great legend of Brazilian soccer is going through a tough health situation.

According to the Tork portal, Pelé He is in a very complicated health situation and despite the fortune he came to obtain in his soccer career, has decided to preside over some of its luxuries since he couldn’t enjoy them and he could also use the money to stabilize his economic situation in relation to the payment of their treatments.

See also  SBK | Stoic Bautista: "I had no sensitivity to my right hand"

Also read: Diego Maradona: the eternal memory, two years after his death.

The portal assured that Pelé would have opted for sell all your luxury cars. Among these, his first car (a Volkswagen Beetle that would have been a gift from the brand to the player at the age of 16) which, according to what they say, could exceed the value of $500,000 at auction.

Pele is already 81 and is going through an illness that has all soccer fans worried. It is speculated that the reason for the sale was to pay for his treatment expenses.

Pelé has been one of the greatest soccer players in all of Brazil, he was one of those who made the most fortune at that time, although this does not compare with the current money that Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi receive.

Now “King Pelé” hopes to recover soon from his illness and go out into the public eye again to cheer up his thousands of fans and all those who appreciate soccer, since he is one of the most talented of all time.

See also  Peyraud-Magnin drama: the former partner found dead in their Turin home

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
SPORTS WRITING

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pelé #sell #collection #vehicles #pay #medical #treatments

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury are December's Xbox Games with Gold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.