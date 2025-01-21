Francisco Javier and Pedro José Herrero Pozo. This is the name in real life of the pair of brothers who starred in the delivery of ‘The Anthill’ on Tuesday, January 21. Artistically, however, few people know them by their real names since in the late 70s and early 80s they became a social phenomenon in Spain at the time.

With more than four million copies sold, 14 albums on the market and 30 years of successful career, freckles They separated their paths in 2005, after publishing their last work in 2003. ‘Pecos 25th anniversary: ​​where were you?‘. Now they join together again on the ‘Two voices and a story’ tour, with which they will commemorate the 45th anniversary of their debut in music throughout Spain.

After 20 years without playing together, the reception from the public is being colossal. «If they told us three months ago that all this is going to happen and that we are going to finish everything in ‘The Anthill’“I don’t believe it,” they commented.

“We are very surprised,” he said. Peterthe dark one. And at first they set 15 dates for the tour. They are already on 34, many of them having posted the no tickets sign. “It will be a pleasure to return and meet again with all the people who have followed us during all these years,” he said. Although he doesn’t remember the letters well. «I wrote them when I was 15, 16, 17 years old… I’m 62, Pablo. “My memory is starting to fail,” he admitted.









How the name Pecos was born

To which he added, addressing the presenter, “I’m screwed.” “For you to give me the watch I must be 82 years old. Are you going to be here?” he wanted to know. Peter. It was his first visit, and to enter the Infinity club in ‘The Anthill‘needs to step on the set twenty times.

His brother, on the other hand, had made his debut in the ant program when he participated as a contestant in ‘Your face sounds familiar’.

After that moment of fun, the guests opened up about how the idea of ​​returning after more than two decades came about. It wasn’t any of the two of them. The youngest of the group was honest about the moment he had to stop. “Travel, fame overwhelmed me… I wanted to dedicate myself to my children, my family. What I like is composing, being in the studio and writing songs for people,” he said. Adding that a click in the head pushed him to brake, although much longer than originally planned. “I was thinking of stopping for a couple of years, but it has been almost 12.”

Returning has been the idea of ​​both of their managers and some businessmen. «The truth is that we have allowed ourselves to be convinced. They told us ‘if you come back, you’re going to play in the Champions League,'” admitted Javi, the blond freckleswho took advantage of a comment from Motos to clarify that the correct name of the duo goes without ‘Los’ in front. «I’ll tell you how it came about. It was by putting together the ‘P’ and the ‘E’ of Peter, the ‘C’ and the ‘O’ of Francisbecause I am Francis Xavier, and the plural ‘S’. So, there is no need to put the article.

«It’s a good thing you don’t call each other Ramon and Gustavobecause you would be ‘Los Ravos’,” Motos joked.