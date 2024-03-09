Lucero Mijares went again to Windowing and put in his place Pedro Solabecause the driver told her that in the past he criticized her for the way she was dressed at the National Auditorium where Yuri invited her to sing something that the young woman was not expecting, but she did it wonderfully, but even so the criticism came to her.

It turns out that Pedro Sola confessed that Lucero Mijares went to the National Auditorium in pajamas, which seemed inappropriate if he was going to sing, but Lucero's daughter and Manuel Mijares he let the driver know Windowing that this style of clothing was not for sleeping, but rather a more comfortable outfit, but although it earned him criticism, he let him know that he no longer wanted it, which caused a stir.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

And if there is something that characterizes Lucero Mijares that she does not like to get into controversies, something that opened many paths for her in the music industry, because the young woman knows very well that to reach the middle you need humility, which she showed to Pedro Sola driver Windowing who has always been a man who is too direct about everything.

“I love Lucero Mijares' personality, she has a unique charm,” “I love this girl, despite all the hate, she remains firm in her desires to live life the way she wants, dress the way she wants, and if she changes, it's because wants”, “With how young Lucero is….. she is much more talented than Pedro alone, who has nothing, but no talent”, “Slapped with a white glove…!!! very good to make him understand that he doesn't care…”, write the networks.

In the video you can see how Lucero Mijares tells Pedro Sola that she no longer loves him, which immediately causes all kinds of reactions from the rest of the Ventaneando drivers, who cannot believe how the young woman makes it clear that It is not exalted, but neither is it left behind.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp