In his forties, Pedro Pascal achieved worldwide success and these days he is the most sought after person in Internet, especially after the great audience of ‘The Last of Us’ by HBO. “What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand, what has happened culturally? Let them focus on Harry Styles”, he responded to SensaCine, since there is talk of “pascalmanía”.

The Chilean career in USA He got his start in off-Broadway theaters, where he met Oscar Isaac and they both earned $500 a week, “before taxes,” as he told Wired in an interview. “I didn’t get the ‘Game of Thrones’ until my late thirties. And therefore, the number of times they helped me and people I could trust in really hard times… I will never let some of those people ask me out to dinner again because I want to take care of them as much as they took me.”

The Chilean, his own family is now looking for him more on social networks. His cousin, the journalist Paula Coddou, told that anecdote to La Tercera and added that they called the group of WhatsApp of cousins ​​’Scoundrels’. “I love you, I miss you and please stop giving out my personal number,” the actor said on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

A week ago, the face of Pedro Pascal appeared on the 1,000 Chilean pesos (1.2 dollars) bill. The creation was by the Argentine cartoonist Sergio Guillermo Díaz.

“People are overwhelmingly more aware of the Chilean actor than of Harry Styles. So far in March, international publications on Peter Pascal They reached 210,000, 107% more than in the same period of the previous month, while those that revolved around the British singer were 154,000, according to the metrics managed by the Fundación Marca Chile, which is in charge of promoting the country abroad. of the borders”, spread El País about the now most famous star in the world, according to the IMDb ranking.

In the interview with Wired, the actor from ‘The Mandalorians’ Make your political stance clear. His family fled the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and he sought political asylum in Denmark before residing in the United States.

“My heart is totally devoted to the marginalized. It is not a choice. How can anyone not support people who deserve help and protection and who need it more than you. I personally hope to take the opportunity to be helpful in ways that are true. I keep my eyes open. The truth is that I think I don’t do enough. I’m like a LI-BE-RAL, but there are also contradictions there, because we live in a capitalist way. I guess we carry, you know, the weight of that shame?

He also answers candidly about how he prepared his character in ‘The Last of Us’, the largest adaptation ever made of a video game. Pascal is Joel Miller, a father-turned-hero in a post-apocalyptic time.

“I hadn’t heard of the game. His instructions were: don’t play it. But I ignored them and tried to play it; and I was terrible, although my nephew did fantastic. It was important to me to interpret nuances that were related to what appeared in the original game, physically, visually, and vocally.” And what did he bring you from his personal experience? He adds that that part has been fun. “Externalize your inner darkness in a safe way and bring aspects that come from your nightmares.”