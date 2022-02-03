Pedro de Aguillon Lozano He passed away this Thursday, February 3. With a 36-year career as a voice actor, he was able to give life to various characters such as Tao Pai Pai, Freddy Krugger, Willy Tanner, Dan Aykroyd, Silver Fang, among many others.

The news has shocked his family and followers around the world, since he not only made a name for himself in the world of anime, but also in the cinema and on the small screen. At the moment there are no details about the cause of his death and fans hope that more information will be clarified in this regard.

The Mexican artist began his artistic career at the age of 48. Locution, direction and voice dubbing were some of the fields that he skilfully mastered and with which he won the affection of thousands of followers. Not for nothing did his death generate a large number of signs of respect for his memory on social networks.

“Now please. Now Pedro. Dubbing lives a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón”, commented ‘Lalo’ Garza on Twitter. This also in reference to the recent death of Mónica Villaseñor.

The actor has played so many roles that the list seems endless, but the truth is that his impact on more than one generation has been profound. His death will leave a void and now it remains to remember him through his immortal work.