Pedro Acosta is not immersed in a positive streak and neither did he emerge from a chaotic Moto3 race in the Grand Prix of the Americas. However, the outcome could be worse.

Acosta was left out after being involved in a triple accident that interrupted the race. It was already the second red flag. The race management, in a controversial decision, ended the grand prize, but kept the positions of the first red flag. Therefore, Acosta scratched at least an eighth position. Bittersweet flavor, as Dennis Foggia, second in Austin, once again cuts the gap in the general classification.

The pilot from Mazarron again faced a colossal comeback this Sunday. And he started on the right track, with patience, without excessive risks. He gradually began to regain positions until he slipped into the top ten with only five laps. But

when he had better rhythm the first red flag stopped the race due to a fall of Filip Salac. The grand prix, which had been 7 laps out of the 17 originally scheduled, resumed sprinting with only five to go.

Acosta got back on the bike in eighth place, but the final stretch was uneven. He advanced but also gave up positions.

Until in an accident with Jeremy the bedroom and Andrea Migno went to the ground. Fortunately, all three drivers are doing well. There the grand prize ended. Izan Guevara, who had suffered mechanical problems, took the first victory of his career. After the madness, Acosta leaves with 30 points of advantage of Austin. In spite of everything, in the next Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he will have the first option to win the world championship.