Peacemaker chapter 5 has shown once again that, when it comes to fun and daring, the duo between director James Gunn and the protagonist John Cena does not disappoint. After an episode full of action and laughter, fans continue to express their love for the HBO Max series through hilarious memes on social networks.

For this reason, in this note we leave you the best reactions of the fifth episode of the series based on the antihero of DC Comics.

The sad reference to Rick Flag

Fans of fallen Rick Flag immediately noticed the reference to the character Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad and couldn’t help but react with sad face emojis.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

Peacemaker for lesbians

In the fifth episode, Peacemaker said he was an “ally”, to which Adebayo replied: “Having a lesbian cut doesn’t make you an ally”, referring to the struggle of the LGBTIQ+ community to achieve recognition of their rights.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

An intro not to be skipped

Another fan reminded the community that, after 5 episodes, the Peacemaker intro song has already stuck in his head.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

Ariana Grande is canon in the DCEU

To the surprise of some, the singer Ariana Grande is mentioned by Peacemaker and a fan indicated that it has already become “canon” within the DC Extended Universe.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

Eagly, the best pet

One Marvel and DC fan couldn’t help but compare Eagly (Peacemaker’s eagle) and Lucky (Kate Bishop’s dog), with the win favoring the bird.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

James Gunn, don’t ever go away

As if the praise were not lacking, one user illustrated the fans’ love for director James Gunn by Eagly and Peacemaker’s hug in Chapter 1.

Peacemaker meme. Photo: Twitter

How many episodes does the Peacemaker series have?

At the moment, Peacemaker is in its fifth episode and can be enjoyed from the HBO Max streaming platform.