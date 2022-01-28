Peacemaker chapter 5 has shown once again that, when it comes to fun and daring, the duo between director James Gunn and the protagonist John Cena does not disappoint. After an episode full of action and laughter, fans continue to express their love for the HBO Max series through hilarious memes on social networks.
For this reason, in this note we leave you the best reactions of the fifth episode of the series based on the antihero of DC Comics.
The sad reference to Rick Flag
Fans of fallen Rick Flag immediately noticed the reference to the character Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad and couldn’t help but react with sad face emojis.
Peacemaker for lesbians
In the fifth episode, Peacemaker said he was an “ally”, to which Adebayo replied: “Having a lesbian cut doesn’t make you an ally”, referring to the struggle of the LGBTIQ+ community to achieve recognition of their rights.
An intro not to be skipped
Another fan reminded the community that, after 5 episodes, the Peacemaker intro song has already stuck in his head.
Ariana Grande is canon in the DCEU
To the surprise of some, the singer Ariana Grande is mentioned by Peacemaker and a fan indicated that it has already become “canon” within the DC Extended Universe.
Eagly, the best pet
One Marvel and DC fan couldn’t help but compare Eagly (Peacemaker’s eagle) and Lucky (Kate Bishop’s dog), with the win favoring the bird.
James Gunn, don’t ever go away
As if the praise were not lacking, one user illustrated the fans’ love for director James Gunn by Eagly and Peacemaker’s hug in Chapter 1.
How many episodes does the Peacemaker series have?
At the moment, Peacemaker is in its fifth episode and can be enjoyed from the HBO Max streaming platform.
