De Luca: “Schlein da Fazio? He made another fool of himself, I ran without a party list”

With the words said last night by Fabio Fazio, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein “made another fool, because in 1993 and 1997 I ran without a party list”. The governor of Campania said this Vincenzo De Luca responding to the statements of the national secretary of the Democratic Party, guest on “Che tempo che fa”.

“I ran – added De Luca who had been elected mayor of Salerno in those years – with two program lists, so he missed another good opportunity to keep quiet”. Schlein had said that “The third term is not foreseen by law at this time.

I know that Vincenzo De Luca wrote a book, I remember that he was elected for the first time in 1993, when I was 8 years old. The right title of the book should be “thank you Pd”.

