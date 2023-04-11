Microsoft, via Xbox Wire, has announced that starting PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries around the world. We remind you that it is already available in Italy, so this novelty does not have a direct impact on us.

In any case, let’s see the complete list of countries where Microsoft has now extended access to PC Game Pass:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

Microsoft explains that “to celebrate the launch, new members will receive a special welcome offer for the first three months for a limited time. Those who were part of the Insider Program will receive two free months of PC Game Pass membership, without needing further action, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and for being among the first PC Game Pass members in your country. This will be available directly to member accounts in the coming days.”

We remember that PC Game Pass is the desktop version of the service, accessible through the Xbox app. PC Game Pass is also included in Game Pass Ultimate, which offers access to the service from consoles and Games with Gold for Xbox (which includes monthly games and the ability to play online).

Finally, we remind you of the early April 2023 games for subscribers.