from Ruggiero Corcella

The distribution in Italy of the first 11,200 doses of paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral that joins molnupiravir (Merck) and remdesivir (Gilead) among the available treatments begins today

The names are, as always, tongue twisters: paxlovid, molnupiravir, remdesivir. Their function for very simple: fight Covid (and possibly its variants) in the early stages of the infection. All three are antiviral drugs. The first two have an extra peculiarity, compared to remdesivir, another antiviral produced by Gilead: remdesivir is administered intravenously. Paxlovid (Pfizer) and molnupiravir (Merck) are pills and therefore can be taken by mouth. There distribution to the Regions and Provinces autonomous of first 11,200 doses of paxlovidPfizer’s anti-Covid pill, started today. The contract between the structure of the Commissioner for the emergency Francesco Figliuolo and the American pharmaceutical multinational, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, provides the supply of a total of 600 thousand treatments in the course of 2022which will be progressively distributed to regional health structures, as soon as they are available, according to the indications of the Ministry of Health and Aifa. The first 11,899 doses of molnupiravir, on the other hand, were delivered to the Regions on 4 January last. According to the last Aifa report Antiviral monitoring for Covid-19 (January 26-27, 2022, here the document) are 80,717, hospitalized patients treated with remdesivir (1,439 not hospitalized) and 2,662 those treated with molnupiravir (not hospitalized).

Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid pill, received the green light from the EMA last January 22nd. And on January 28 from Aifa. According to Stella Kyriakides, the EU commissioner for health, the drug has the potential to make a real difference for people at high risk of progression to severe Covid.

See also Pfizer anti-covid pill, EU authorizes it Paxlovid recommended for Covid-19 therapy in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and have an increased risk of serious illness (Here the Aifa note). Paxlovid prevents pathology, that is, the aggravation of symptoms. The drug does not prevent the virus from entering cells, but it blocks its replication. In particular, Paxlovid consists of two active ingredients (PF-07321332 and ritonavir) contained in two different tablets, which must be taken together, twice a day. The first active ingredient works by reducing the ability of Sars-CoV-2 to replicate. The second, on the other hand, serves to prolong the action of the first, so as to allow it to stay longer in the organism. For it to be effective, Paxlovid it must be administered as soon as possible and in any case within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. Results from a study of 2,246 high-risk patients published by Pfizer show 89% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death.

Remdesivir, Gilead’s drug Remdesivir indicated in treatment of Covid-19 in adults who are not hospitalized and not on oxygen therapy with onset of symptoms for no more than 7 days and in the presence of predisposing clinical conditions that represent risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19 (here the Aifa card). For remdesivir was authorized by Ema an extension of indication relating to the treatment of non-oxygen therapy subjects at high risk of severe Covid-19 and the drug can be used up to 7 days after the onset of symptoms (Here the Aifa note). See also Ema has authorized Paxlovid, Pfizer's pill against Covid The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days.

Molnupiravir, the Merck pill Molnupiravir of Merck & Co authorized for the treatment of Covid-19 patients not hospitalized with recent onset of mild to moderate disease and with underlying clinical conditions that may represent specific risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that must be taken if Covid is positive within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The treatment lasts 5 days and consists of 4 capsules (800 mg total) to be taken twice daily. Its use not recommended in pregnancy and breastfeeding should be discontinued during treatment and for 4 days after treatment. Prevents hospitalizations.

Who distributes them? And at what cost? Distribution is done by Commissioner for the Regions And for its prescription the use of a monitoring register is envisaged which will soon be accessible online on the Aifa website. As he explained to the Corriere Filippo Drago, expert of the Italian Society of Pharmacology (SIF) (here the article) access to molnupiravir follows the same flow of monoclonal antibodies. Patients are selected by general practitioners or hospitals. The Regions decide how to distribute it: presumably at the beginning the drug will be present in hospital pharmacieslater in authorized pharmacies. It shouldn’t cost the patient anything. There may be some Regions that will require preliminary investigations (as a swab and possible demonstration of fragility).

Antivirals do not replace the vaccine For people considered at risk, antiviral drugs (Here we explain how they work) can offer an extra weapon. They are not an alternative to vaccination: not only because of their low efficacy, but also because it has a limited duration of action: the concentration of the active ingredients is lowered and, after a couple of days, the medicine will have disappeared from the body. The vaccine, on the other hand, acts on the immune system, which, after being trained, can fight the virus for months. If you are part of some categories of people who do not respond well to immunization and who therefore, although to a lesser extent than the unvaccinated, may run the risk of worsening with Covid, antivirals can be very useful.

The cost Pfizer said it is prepared to make up to 120 million treatment cycles available by the end of 2022. The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensure equal access to therapy: for this reason, in the pandemic phase, paxlovid will be offered at different rates based on the income of the various countries. In addition, Pfizer, like Merck, has already entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with generic drug manufacturers to ensure the availability of the antiviral in low- and middle-income countries at controlled prices. The cost of each course should be in line with that of Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, which on the US market it costs 700 dollars. In Italy, this cost is covered by the national health system. For Remdesivir, Gilead has set a cost of $ 390 per vial and $ 2,340 for a five-day cycle.