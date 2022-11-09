The US wants to turn Europe into a kind of American colony. This was announced on November 9 by Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

“In fact, today the American elites want to complete the process of desovereignization of Europe, which they began a hundred years ago, on the eve of the First World War. In fact, turn Europe into a kind of American colony,” he said during Russian-Iranian consultations in Tehran.

On November 5, Senator Alexei Pushkov said that Germany had become a victim of pro-American doctrine and ideology. According to him, Europe is now left without leaders, which Germany could have been considered before.

Xinhua News Agency on November 1 pointed out that the United States turned the European crisis into “America’s opportunity” and benefited from it, which caused outrage in the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, has already drawn attention to the fact that the Americans sell gas to Europe at a much higher price.

Earlier, on October 23, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that the European Union was “in tow of the United States.” He added that the EU is “dancing on the edge of a volcano” because of the policy of the European Commission, which only continues to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, ignoring the problems of its own citizens.

On September 28, Die Welt predicted the EU’s dependence on the US in the absence of gas from Russia. The publication pointed out that only the United States can provide long-term energy supplies.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

