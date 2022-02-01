The second season of Passion of Hawks not only brings back the main protagonists of the first installment: Juan, Norma, Oscar, Jimena, Sara and Francobut also to the next generation made up of each of their children.

Juan and Norma have three little ones: the first Juan David, as well as the twins Erick and León. In the case of Jimena and Óscar, they unfortunately could not conceive; however, his nephews are his adoration.

Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo will play the children of Juan and Norma. Photo: Telemundo

Franco and Sarita also wanted to extend the family and raised Andrés and Gaby. Although the sentimental situation of this couple in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 is different from that of their brothers, according to the advances we have seen, the young people have their own lives and are the main protagonists of this new plot.

“My name is Andrés Reyes Elizondo. I am the son of Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes, older brother of Gaby. My biggest passion is music. I breathe, I live and I die for her”, begins his presentation Andrés, played by the actor Jerónimo Cantillo.

Jerónimo Cantillo will be Andrés in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@jeronimocantillo

In addition, he anticipates us and confirms what is happening between his parents Sarita and Franco: “The one who worries me a lot is my mother. Every day I see her more down, depressed. I know it’s because of my father’s absence.”

Yare Santana will be Gaby in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@yare_santana_

On the other hand, Gaby, the youngest daughter of the couple, characterized by Yare Santana, lets out her sweetness and kindness: “Hello everyone, I am Gaby Reyes Elizondo. I am super restless, I love studying, learning new things, but above all collaborating with less favored people”.

With the introduction of Andrés and Gaby we can learn more about this family and deduce what we may see in Passion of hawks 2which will arrive on the Telemundo channel on February 14, 2022.