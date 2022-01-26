The “partygate” scandal in which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been involved has aroused public outrage over the fact that the president did not respect the rules that he himself established for others.

These are some of the main accusations against Boris Johnson:

May 15, 2020

Johnson appears with wine and cheese with his now wife Carrie Johnson and a score of employees in the Downing Street garden, a leaked photo in The Guardian suggests.

Johnson insists it was a work event.

PM’s spokesman says this pic shows a “work meeting” in “normal post-work hours” in May 2020. He says Carrie Johnson was there because it’s “her garden” but he “won’t get into” her level of security clearance. pic.twitter.com/ATO9SJX3SS – Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 20, 2021



May 20, 2020

Martin Reynolds, senior adviser to Johnson, invites the staff to “take advantage of the good weather and have a few drinks on the lawn at No. 10 tonight.”

‘ITV News’, which obtained the emailed invitation, said 40 staff ended up in the garden that night, having a picnic and drinking.

Johnson and Carrie attended, according to multiple reports, despite some staff members expressing concern that the meeting violated lockdown regulations.

The prime minister later “categorically” denied knowing about the event in advance or receiving warnings that it breached the rules he had set for the public.

June 19, 2020

As many as 30 employees are said to have attended a Downing Street party for Johnson’s 56th birthday, at a time when social gatherings were only allowed between six people outside.

He is said to have been presented with a UK flag cake and staff sang “Happy Birthday” to him at a party that lasted half an hour. Downing Street has insisted that the prime minister attended for less than 10 minutes.

He also denied a second claim that Johnson and his family friends held a separate party at his flat that night.

November 13, 2020

Controversial advisor Dominic Cummings is fired. He alleges that a raucous party was held at the Prime Minister’s Downing Street apartment that night.

England was then in a second lockdown and such indoor gatherings were prohibited.

November 27, 2020

Johnson makes a speech in Downing Street at a celebration marking the departure of another employee. The ‘Daily Mirror’ reported that up to 50 people crowded into a room.

December 14, 2020

In a photograph revealed by ‘The Times’ newspaper, showing festive Conservative staff at party headquarters, buffet-style food and drinks were offered.

The party says the meeting was “unauthorized” and that it disciplined some of those present.

At the time, London was under a regional level of restrictions that had replaced the November lockdown, which prohibited indoor socializing between households.

December 15, 2020

Johnson was photographed sitting between two employees at a #10 Christmas Zoom contest. He insists that it was a work meeting.

December 17, 2020

A social event attended by Cabinet Office staff has been reported.

Senior official Simon Case, initially tasked with investigating claims from other parties, resigned over claims that his staff had broken rules on indoor social mixing.

It was later reported that another event was held at the department that same day to celebrate the departure of Kate Josephs, the former head of the Covid-19 task force, for which she subsequently apologized.

December 18, 2020

According to the ‘Daily Mirror’, another party was held in Downing Street, which caused new denials from the Government.

But a video obtained by ‘ITV News’ showed Johnson’s then press secretary, Allegra Stratton, joking about the event at a mock news conference.

He later resigned, in a tearful public statement.

EXCLUSIVE: Video obtained by ITV News shows Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party on 18th December last year. No 10 have spent the past week denying any rules were broken. This new evidence calls that into question. pic.twitter.com/nKYK0tG0dQ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 7, 2021



April 16, 2021

The night before the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, two farewell acts were held “with alcohol”, while the country was in a period of official mourning, reported the ‘Daily Telegraph’.

Johnson is believed not to have been present at the events, at which alcohol was brought into Downing Street in a suitcase.

But his former communications director, James Slack, one of those who left, apologized for the “anger and damage” caused.

Downing Street later apologized to the queen.

