Group H of the Champions League is a matter for Italians and Spaniards. From Piedmontese and Murcians. From Derthona and UCAM. They are first and second and, with two days left to close the group stage, they are very unmarked from Tofas, who has only won one game, and from Igokea, who does not know the victory.

Thus, whoever wins today leaves their entry into the 'top 16' well on track without having to go through a 'play-in' that no one wants. Due to the obvious risk of elimination, and due to physical wear and tear in a very busy January. Especially for UCAM. In the month of January of this year, Sito Alonso's team played up to nine games because they had to play for European survival with Pinar Karsiyaka. And, for 2024, the fear is great: the presence in the Copa del Rey will be on the line without Simon Birgander, the most valued player in the Endesa League, and with Ludde Hakanson also having to stop for a reasonable time, since he suffers a muscle elongation

Birgander, 4 months out



And the physical condition of the Swedish duo from UCAM is what is currently the focus of attention despite fighting for the leadership of their group today. Both were injured in Sunday's match against Valencia, and Birgander's case is especially serious. After the complementary tests carried out yesterday, the medical services diagnosed that he will have to undergo surgery. The center suffers a sprained ankle and will be out for four months.

As for Hakanson, his right quadriceps tear still requires further medical testing. But what is certain is that he will not be in UCAM's next commitments, which, between today and Friday of next week, will play four games, with trips to Lugo and Bursa.

Within this climate of concern in a UCAM that plans to sign due to the absence of Birgander, Sito's team may still be first. But, for that, they need to win today. A defeat would make it mathematically impossible.

Thus, and taking into account that the defeat in Tortona was by four points (78-74), a victory by five would turn the first position red. But it could also be worth one out of four, since UCAM's 'basket-average' is 38 points higher than that of Derthona. In both scenarios, a victory next Wednesday in Bursa against Tofas is also seen as necessary, since Derthona will host the weak Igokea, already hopeless, on the last day. The Italians, who lost Mike Daum when he signed for Efes, have covered his loss with Amine Noua, a French power forward with experience in the Endesa League with Andorra and in the Euroleague with ASVEL.