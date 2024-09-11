According to the newspaper, citing a fire department spokesman, the section came loose at around 3 a.m. for “an as yet unknown reason.” It goes on to say: “A gap of about one meter in length has formed at the bridgehead on the Old Town side.”

The collapse also damaged two large district heating supply lines, which is currently affecting the entire city. According to the Dresden fire department, the entire district heating supply in Dresden has failed. “The escaping hot water has completely submerged parts of the Terrassenufer,” said their spokesman Michael Klahre.

There were no injuries in the collapse. The entire area around the Carola Bridge was cordoned off. The public was asked to avoid the area and “not to hinder emergency services”.

The Carola Bridge is one of four bridges over the Elbe in Dresden’s city centre. The last renovation work took place about five years ago.

