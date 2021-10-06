Particolare Milano inaugurates “Dinner with the producer” – The favorite wines of Luca Beretta, sommelier of Particolare paired with the menu of chef Andrea Cutillo

Five evenings to celebrate good wine: a selection of over 300 labels and a 50in of champagne from the cellar of the Particolare restaurant in via Tiraboschi al 5. “Dinner with the producer” is meant to be a bi-weekly appointment for exchange and discussion with the producers of wine. A tasting dinner of 4 courses and 4 wine pairings at 70 euros where the producers tell their winemaking philosophy during dinner: a short presentation for each wine in an evening with friends, for connoisseurs or for those who are just starting out, for winelovers and for those approaching the wine world for the first time, with the favorite wines of Particolare’s maitre, Luca Beretta.

It starts on September 28 with Ca ‘di Frara (Oltrepo’ Pavese), then it is the turn of Le Cantorie (Franciacorta) on October 12, and proceeds with the Moser winery (Trentino and Trento DOC) with the participation of Ignazio Moser on 26 October, November 9 we move to Montalcino with Castiglion del Bosco and November 23 we arrive at I Carpini (winery in the Tortona hills).

Particular Milan

Sometimes it is a detail that makes the difference. Each place can be “particular” but this is the bet of a trio of partners with a common passion for catering: a chef, Andrea Cutillo and the maitre and sommelier Luca Beretta. They have created their den, which wants to be a welcome point for all those who want to go out and feel at home, who would like a cocktail but perhaps also a dinner, who arrive for an after-work aperitif and are located in a garden of over 100 sqm hidden in Porta Romana, in via Tiraboschi 5.

The kitchen of chef Andrea Cutillo

A creative and Mediterranean cuisine, a careful selection of small producers and a strong focus on favoring Italian and ethical breeding, a clean supply chain of cooking ingredients. A cuisine that is homeless, concrete and without fancy flights, but of substance and effect: many raw foods, a trip to Spain to search for the most delicious meat, some ideas from Asia.

A wine list selected by favoring small producers as well as large companies linked to the national territory, many bubbles and various native vines make the card complete from north to south Italy without boring even the most demanding consumer. Wide range also as an aperitif that changes from week to week according to the pleasures of the sommelier Luca Beretta. The restaurant is totally plastic free, with recyclable towels in the bathrooms and a philosophy that is embodied in the fight against waste of waste in the kitchen and energy saving (it uses the electric provider Lifegate).

The design of the place

Particolare Milano is a restaurant designed for the city of Milan. After the vernacular of the Enovalsugana wine shop in Trento and after the turbo futurism of the Mani Al Cielo restaurant in Rovereto, architects Rodolfo Sormani, Alessandro Tonassi and Matteo Ranghetti were inspired by the elegance of the 1950s and 1960s to create the Particolare Milano. Everything is designed and drawn down to the smallest detail. Observing the mirrored perspectives, the diamond-shaped textures, the color combinations, the lines of the furnishings, the gilded lamps, the most passionate customers can have fun catching small quotes from the great masters of architecture of the last century. The focus of the project was the choice of coverings, a fascinating porcelain stoneware reproduction of a worn carpet, which creates a warm and familiar environment. From this element, present in all the rooms of the restaurant, came the choices of colors, anthracite gray and raw concrete. To make everything more precious and luminous, the use of the gold color in the furnishing elements and in the lamps. The love for the Milanese design tradition and a certain “know-how”; craftsman combine with the vivacity of the contemporary to give life to a place out of time, perfect for savoring the excellent dishes and selected wines. Gio Ponti in Amate l’Architettura wrote: “Love architecture for what it is fantastic, adventurous and solemn has created – he invented – with its abstract, allusive and figurative forms that enchant our spirit and kidnap our thought, scenery and rescue of our life “.