IIn Germany and other European countries, more people than usual have become infected with ornithosis, the parrot disease transmitted by birds. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the number of cases has increased significantly since November and December last year. There were four deaths in Denmark and one person died in the Netherlands.

The infectious disease is caused by the bacterium Chlamydophila psittaci. Pathogens are found primarily in parrots, pigeons, seagulls and other birds. The infection causes the birds to become emaciated, have diarrhea, have nasal discharge and ruffled feathers. The infection is often fatal.

The pathogens can also be transmitted from birds to humans; this requires direct contact with infected animals. Transmission can also occur when inhaling fecal dust, for example when cleaning cages. In humans, Chlamydophilia psittaci can cause pneumonia. According to the WHO, people who work with animals in pet shops, veterinary practices or poultry factories are often affected.

Rare transmissions

According to the US health authority CDC, transmission from person to person is possible, but extremely rare. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the disease is reportable in Germany. Infected people often report flu-like symptoms, but can then develop severe pneumonia.







In addition to Germany, according to the WHO, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands also reported an increase in cases. The countries have increased their surveillance measures. The WHO currently considers the risks to humans to be low.

Five confirmed cases were reported in Germany in December, and there were 14 in 2023 as a whole, according to the WHO. This year, five more confirmed cases had been added by February 20th. There was an accumulation around Hanover throughout the year. 16 of those affected were treated in hospital. None of them said they had come into contact with wild birds; a quarter of those affected had pets such as pigeons, parrots or chickens.

A total of 23 confirmed cases were reported in Denmark from the end of December to February 27th, and 21 in the Netherlands from the end of December to February 29th. Four infected people died in Denmark and one in the Netherlands.