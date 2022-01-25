Parliament The Speaker of Parliament, Anu Vehviläinen, does not want to continue as Speaker

Vehviläinen told the downtown parliamentary group on Tuesday.

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen (Central) does not seek the post of President in February. The Speaker of Parliament and two Vice-Speakers are elected at the Parliamentary Plenary Session on the first day of the month.

“Today, I have told the members of the downtown parliamentary group that I will not be available for the position of chairman of the parliamentary group at the beginning of February,” Vehviläinen said in a press release on Tuesday.

Vehviläinen was elected chairman in June 2020, when downtown Matti Vanhanen became briefly Minister of Finance Katri Kulmunin after a (central) surprising difference.

“Even then, I thought it was natural that if Vanhanen is available as chairman after his post as minister, it will be fine for me. I hope that the parliamentary group in the center will nominate MP Matti Vanhanen for the position of chairman, ”Vehviläinen says in a press release.

He is currently acting as First Vice-President Antti Rinne (sd) and as Second Vice-President Juho Eerola (ps).