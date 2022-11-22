Parliament | Mikko Kärnä admitted that he had written on an old anti-immigrant and anti-Sámi blog

MP Kärnä said that there was a “collective” behind the blog, and he did not identify himself as the author of the highlighted texts.

Congressman Mikko Kärnä (kesk) admitted on Tuesday that he had written on a blog years ago, which included immigrants and Sami people, among other things. However, Kärnä claimed that the Lapinleuku blog was the work of a “collective” and that he does not remember writing the texts that were quoted on social media on Tuesday.

Kärnä admitted that he also wrote for Hommaforum under the same pseudonym. The nickname’s messages discussed, for example, the arrogance of the Sámi and denied that the Koltta Sámi were “more original inhabitants than us Finns.”

Lapinleiku blog and -name brought up Researcher of military history and Eastern Europe on Twitter Jussi Jalonen. According to Jalonen, it had come back to his mind because The edge and the center oppose loudly about the government’s proposal for a new Sámi parliamentary law, even though the center is the ruling party.

The center does not want the so-called Lapland criterion to be removed from the law according to the proposal. Based on that, it has been possible to accept people who are not considered by all Sámi to be Sámi on the election list of Sámi assemblies.

In years The blog written in 2008 and 2009 has since disappeared from the internet, but Jalonen found it archive service. The logos of Basic Finns, Hommaforum and Suomen Sisu were displayed on the blog.

The blog wrote, among other things, that the Sámi Council is an “openly racist and ethnocentric organization” due to its recruitment policy favoring the Sámi.

“I have produced some of the content for the page in question and I take responsibility for having been involved in such nonsense. I can’t remember what I wrote myself and what someone else wrote, but I don’t recognize Jalonen’s quotes from there as my own,” Kärnä wrote on Twitter.

“[O]It’s clear that my political thinking has developed significantly since more than 10 years ago. I’ve certainly written things online that I no longer sign.”

Blog implied that it was a single author. According to its introduction, the author was a “family man from the north of Kärnä’s age, whose hobbies include hunting, fishing, tinkering and women’s social psychology”. In 2012, Kärnä was elected mayor of Enontekiö, and Ylen in the news from the appointment, his hobbies are listed as hunting, fishing, tinkering and women’s social psychology.

For Iltalehti Kärnä made it clear that it was a coincidence. He called the hobby litany a “soldier saying” he had heard in the army.